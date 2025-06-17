Dorian LPG (LPG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $25.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.91%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company have appreciated by 6.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 0%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $346.15 million, signifying shifts of +5.29% and -1.07%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.21% upward. Currently, Dorian LPG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Dorian LPG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.48 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

