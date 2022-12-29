Dorian LPG (LPG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $19.10, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 3.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.4% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dorian LPG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, up 311.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $110.4 million, up 60.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $326.26 million, which would represent changes of +201.5% and +18.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 52.47% higher. Dorian LPG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dorian LPG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.7.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

