Dorian LPG (LPG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $19.71, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 0.82% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dorian LPG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 311.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $110.4 million, up 60.93% from the year-ago period.

LPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $326.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +201.5% and +18.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 52.47% higher within the past month. Dorian LPG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Dorian LPG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.93, so we one might conclude that Dorian LPG is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

