Dorian LPG (LPG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $16.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 11.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dorian LPG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 311.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $110.4 million, up 60.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $326.26 million. These totals would mark changes of +201.5% and +18.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 52.47% higher. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Dorian LPG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.84, so we one might conclude that Dorian LPG is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

