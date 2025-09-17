Dorian LPG (LPG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Dorian LPG (LPG) was down 1.36% at $32.03. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a gain of 7.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 0.53%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.4, marking a 300% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $120.72 million, reflecting a 47.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $410.88 million, which would represent changes of +72.25% and +17.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Dorian LPG presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dorian LPG is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.3.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

