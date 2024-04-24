Dorian LPG (LPG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Dorian LPG (LPG) reached $41.81, with a +0.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a gain of 12.78% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 6.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.61, signifying a 17.01% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $128.78 million, down 3.64% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dorian LPG presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dorian LPG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.67, so one might conclude that Dorian LPG is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

