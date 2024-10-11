Dorian LPG (LPG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed the latest trading day at $35.29, indicating a +1.85% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had gained 0.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.89%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $83.49 million, indicating a 42.3% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.13 per share and a revenue of $420.75 million, representing changes of -45.66% and -24.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 16.4% downward. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Dorian LPG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.83 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

