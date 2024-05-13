Dorian LPG (LPG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Dorian LPG (LPG) ended the recent trading session at $43.29, demonstrating a +0.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.29%.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 9.71% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $128.78 million, indicating a 3.64% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. At present, Dorian LPG boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Dorian LPG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.32 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

