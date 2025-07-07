Dorian LPG (LPG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $26.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.04% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.79% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 15.38% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

LPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $346.15 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.96% and -1.07%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 23.43% upward. As of now, Dorian LPG holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Dorian LPG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.12.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.