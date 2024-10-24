Dorian LPG increases board from seven to eight directors

Dorian LPG (LPG), on the recommendation of its nominating and corporate governance committee, unanimously authorized the increase in the size of the board from seven to eight directors, and, to fill the resulting vacancy, appointed Mark Ross to serve as a Class III director effective immediately. Ross had a 34-year career at Chevron, most recently serving as the president of Chevron Shipping Company.

