DORIAN LPG Earnings Results: $LPG Reports Quarterly Earnings

DORIAN LPG ($LPG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, missing estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company also reported revenue of $74,150,000, missing estimates of $97,975,050 by $-23,825,050.

DORIAN LPG Insider Trading Activity

DORIAN LPG insiders have traded $LPG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OIVIND LORENTZEN sold 23,386 shares for an estimated $540,450

JOHN C HADJIPATERAS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $532,500 and 0 sales.

DORIAN LPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of DORIAN LPG stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DORIAN LPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Pareto issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

