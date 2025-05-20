DORIAN LPG Earnings Preview: Recent $LPG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DORIAN LPG ($LPG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $97,975,050 and earnings of $0.76 per share.
DORIAN LPG Insider Trading Activity
DORIAN LPG insiders have traded $LPG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OIVIND LORENTZEN sold 23,386 shares for an estimated $540,450
- JOHN C HADJIPATERAS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $532,500 and 0 sales.
DORIAN LPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of DORIAN LPG stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,654,446 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,640,323
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 971,419 shares (+3728.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,701,500
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 645,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,728,446
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 400,383 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,944,556
- MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 310,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,558,550
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 260,942 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,829,444
- SPARTA 24 LTD. added 225,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,035,748
DORIAN LPG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Pareto issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
