Dorian LPG declares irregular cash dividend of $1.00 per share

Dorian LPG (LPG) has declared an irregular cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the company’s common stock, returning $42.8M of capital to shareholders. The dividend is payable on or about November 25 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 5.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.