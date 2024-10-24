News & Insights

Dorian LPG declares irregular cash dividend of $1.00 per share

October 24, 2024 — 06:16 am EDT

Dorian LPG (LPG) has declared an irregular cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the company’s common stock, returning $42.8M of capital to shareholders. The dividend is payable on or about November 25 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 5.

