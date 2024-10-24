News & Insights

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend and Board Changes

October 24, 2024 — 06:27 am EDT

Dorian LPG ( (LPG) ) just unveiled an update.

Dorian LPG Ltd. has announced an irregular cash dividend of $1.00 per share, amounting to $42.8 million, payable on November 25, 2024, for shareholders of record by November 5, 2024. The company also appointed Mark Ross, a former Chevron executive, as a new director, expanding its board to eight members. Dorian LPG, a prominent player in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas, will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on October 31, 2024, followed by an earnings call.

Stocks mentioned

LPG

