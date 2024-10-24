Dorian LPG Announces Dividend and Board Changes

Dorian LPG ( (LPG) ) just unveiled an update.

Dorian LPG Ltd. has announced an irregular cash dividend of $1.00 per share, amounting to $42.8 million, payable on November 25, 2024, for shareholders of record by November 5, 2024. The company also appointed Mark Ross, a former Chevron executive, as a new director, expanding its board to eight members. Dorian LPG, a prominent player in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas, will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on October 31, 2024, followed by an earnings call.

