Dorel Industries Shareholders Re-elect Directors

May 22, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Dorel Class B (TSE:DII.B) has released an update.

Dorel Industries Inc. has successfully re-elected all its director nominees as disclosed in the April 9, 2024 Management Proxy Circular, during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal. Shareholders cast their votes, resulting in the election of the proposed directors with a majority voting in favor for each nominee. In addition to the board elections, the company’s shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP as Dorel’s auditors.

