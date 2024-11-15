Dorel Industries price target lowered to C$5 from C$7 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Dorel Industries (DIIBF) to C$5 from C$7 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
