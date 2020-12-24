Dorel Industries Postpones Special Meeting To Feb 16

(RTTNews) - Dorel Industries Inc. (DII_A.TO, DII_B.TO) said that it has postponed the special meeting of its shareholders to February 16, 2021 in order to give the shareholders additional time to consider the terms and conditions of the arrangement and for Dorel to engage with its shareholders. It was originally scheduled on January 12, 2021.

Dorel believes that the additional time will also allow its shareholders to consider the effects of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's operations and financial results.

A buyer group led by an affiliate of funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. will acquire all of Dorel's issued and outstanding shares, at a price of C$14.50 in cash per share.

The Special Meeting was called pursuant to an Interim Order of the Superior Court of Québec issued on December 3, 2020. Dorel intends to apply to the Court for an amended Interim Order in early January.

