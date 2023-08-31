Dorel Industries Inc. - Class B (DIIBF) Price Target Increased by 16.90% to 7.22

The average one-year price target for Dorel Industries Inc. - Class B (OTC:DIIBF) has been revised to 7.22 / share. This is an increase of 16.90% from the prior estimate of 6.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.27 to a high of 9.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.42% from the latest reported closing price of 4.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorel Industries Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIIBF is 0.06%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.78% to 1,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 789K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 172K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 150K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 118.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIIBF by 66.99% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 13.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIIBF by 25.73% over the last quarter.

