Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Price Target Increased by 130.56% to 1.71

The average one-year price target for Dorel Industries (OTCPK:DIIBF) has been revised to $1.71 / share. This is an increase of 130.56% from the prior estimate of $0.74 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.50 to a high of $1.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 67.18% from the latest reported closing price of $5.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorel Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIIBF is 0.01%, an increase of 44.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 1,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 1,157K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCAX - BRANDES SMALL CAP VALUE FUND holds 165K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 159K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 154K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIIBF by 27.04% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

