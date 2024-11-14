Dorel Industries anticipates ‘continued strong performance’ in Juvenile segment

“As we look ahead, Dorel Juvenile remains committed to driving sustainable growth through strategic investments in product innovation, continued market share gains and operational efficiency. We anticipate continued strong performance in our key markets, supported by our robust e-commerce channels and successful partnerships with key suppliers and retailers. Despite potential challenges from currency fluctuations and container costs, we are confident in our ability to navigate these headwinds and deliver sequential earnings improvement for the fourth quarter,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz. “Dorel Home is on a path to reduce its costs and match its footprint to current revenue expectations, which are substantially lower than our peak years of 2020 and 2021. We have expanded our restructuring plan announced at the end of 2023 with the consolidation of our RTA facilities in the third quarter and will be initiating other aggressive actions by the end of the year to right-size the business. We acknowledge that we are operating within a challenging industry, but we believe we can operate profitably with our dual sourcing business model of efficient domestic production coupled with overseas imports. With our recent success at major brick-and-mortar retailers and traditional leadership in e-commerce, we will focus on key profitable categories and targeted promotional activities. We remain confident in our ability to adapt to market conditions and deliver value to our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Schwartz.

