Dorel Industries Announces Going-Private Transaction - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dorel Industries Inc. (DII_A.TO) has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which a buyer group led by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. will acquire, for C$14.50 per share in cash, all of the company's issued and outstanding class A multiple voting shares and class B subordinate voting shares, excluding shares held by Martin Schwartz, Alan Schwartz, Jeffrey Schwartz, Jeff Segel and members of their immediate families. The family shareholders will remain shareholders of Dorel following closing.

The Board of Dorel unanimously recommended that the public shareholders vote in favour of the arrangement at a special meeting of shareholders. Dorel plans to hold the special meeting of shareholders in January 2021.

