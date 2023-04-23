Dorchester Minerals LP - Units (DMLP) Declares $0.99 Dividend

Dorchester Minerals LP - Units said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share ($3.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.97%, the lowest has been 5.98%, and the highest has been 20.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorchester Minerals LP - Units. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 21.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMLP is 0.40%, a decrease of 53.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 8,657K shares. The put/call ratio of DMLP is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 1,025K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMLP by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Adams Asset Advisors holds 671K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 633K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMLP by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Botty Investors holds 546K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenwich Investment Management holds 506K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMLP by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dorchester Minerals LP is a limited partnership whose principal operating assets are net profits interest in working interest properties. The Company also owns and holds producing and non-producing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

