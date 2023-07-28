Dorchester Minerals LP - Units (DMLP) Declares $0.68 Dividend

Dorchester Minerals LP - Units said on July 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.71 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.99 per share.
Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 10, 2023.
At the current share price of $31.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.69%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.26%, the lowest has been 5.98%, and the highest has been 20.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.65 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorchester Minerals LP - Units. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMLP is 0.50%, an increase of 21.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 9,027K shares. The put/call ratio of DMLP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 1,016K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMLP by 16.73% over the last quarter.
Royce & Associates holds 634K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMLP by 3.56% over the last quarter.
Adams Asset Advisors holds 613K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMLP by 1.44% over the last quarter.
Botty Investors holds 546K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Greenwich Investment Management holds 503K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMLP by 2.89% over the last quarter.
Dorchester Minerals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Dorchester Minerals LP is a limited partnership whose principal operating assets are net profits interest in working interest properties. The Company also owns and holds producing and non-producing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
