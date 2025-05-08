Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $17.6 Million

Dorchester Minerals reported Q1 2025 net income of $17.6 million and declared a distribution of $0.725835 per unit.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. announced its Q1 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $17,642,000, or $0.36 per common unit, which is a slight decrease from $18,167,000, or $0.44 per unit in the same quarter of 2024. Operating revenues increased significantly from $30,979,000 in 2024 to $43,164,000 in 2025. The Partnership declared a distribution of $0.725835 per common unit, set to be paid on May 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of May 5, 2025. Dorchester Minerals, based in Dallas, holds various interests in oil and natural gas properties across 28 states, and its common units are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol DMLP. The release also includes a caution on forward-looking statements concerning potential risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance.

Potential Positives

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. reported a net income of $17,642,000 for the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating continued profitability.

The Partnership declared a first quarter distribution of $0.725835 per common unit, providing returns to unitholders.

Operating revenues for the first quarter increased substantially to $43,164,000 from $30,979,000 in the prior year, indicating strong revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased from $18,167,000 in the first quarter of 2024 to $17,642,000 in the same period of 2025, indicating a decline in profitability.

Net income per common unit dropped from $0.44 to $0.36 year-over-year, which may concern investors about the company's earnings performance.

The company noted that its cash distributions are not comparable to its net earnings, highlighting potential issues with cash flow management or distribution policy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DMLP Insider Trading Activity

$DMLP insiders have traded $DMLP stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DMLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MINERALS OPERATING LP DORCHESTER has made 22 purchases buying 57,789 shares for an estimated $1,834,328 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRADLEY J EHRMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 17,786 shares for an estimated $596,545 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LESLIE A MORIYAMA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,268 shares for an estimated $519,547 and 0 sales.

$DMLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $DMLP stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $17,642,000, or $0.36 per common unit.





A comparison of the Partnership’s consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 are set forth below:

















Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025









2024









Operating Revenues









$





43,164,000













$





30,979,000









Net Income









$





17,642,000













$





18,167,000









Net Income Per Common Unit









$





0.36













$





0.44













































The Partnership previously declared its first quarter distribution in the amount of $0.725835 per common unit payable on May 15, 2025 to common unitholders of record as of May 5, 2025. The Partnership's cash distributions are not comparable to its net earnings due to timing and other differences including depletion.





Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, and net profits interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.





