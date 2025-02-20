Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Reports 2024 Net Income of $92.4 Million, Total Proved Reserves Estimated at 17.0 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Dorchester Minerals reported a net income of $92.4 million for 2024, down from $114.1 million in 2023.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. reported a net income of $92.4 million, or $2.13 per common unit, for the year ending December 31, 2024, a decrease from $114.1 million and $2.85 per unit in 2023. Operating revenues fell slightly to $161.5 million from $163.8 million in the previous year. As of December 31, 2024, the Partnership's estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 17.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, with 86% linked to Royalty Properties. For the period from May 2024 to February 2025, the Partnership distributed $141.6 million to unitholders. Dorchester Minerals operates in 28 states, focusing on various mineral and royalty interests, and its common units are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol DMLP. The release also contains forward-looking statements indicating potential risks and uncertainties affecting future results.

Potential Positives

The Partnership reported a net income of $92,449,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting continued profitability despite a decrease compared to the prior year.

Total proved oil and natural gas reserves are estimated at 17.0 million barrels of oil equivalent as of December 31, 2024, indicating sustained resource stability.

The Partnership distributed $141.6 million to its common unitholders from May 2024 through February 2025, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net income declined significantly, falling from $114,117,000 in 2023 to $92,449,000 in 2024, indicating potential operational or market challenges.

Net income per common unit decreased from $2.85 in 2023 to $2.13 in 2024, which could affect investor confidence and distributions.

Operating revenues have decreased slightly from $163,799,000 in 2023 to $161,523,000 in 2024, suggesting a decline in overall financial performance despite the distributed cash to unitholders.

FAQ

What is Dorchester Minerals, L.P.'s net income for 2024?

The net income for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. for the year ended December 31, 2024, is $92,449,000, or $2.13 per common unit.

How do Dorchester Minerals' 2024 revenues compare to 2023?

The operating revenues for 2024 were $161,523,000, compared to $163,799,000 in 2023, showing a slight decrease.

What are the total oil and gas reserves of Dorchester Minerals?

Dorchester Minerals' total proved oil and natural gas reserves are estimated to be 17.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) as of December 31, 2024.

What percentage of reserves are from Royalty Properties?

Approximately 86% of the Partnership’s proved reserves are attributable to its Royalty Properties as of December 31, 2024.

What total amount was distributed to common unitholders in 2024?

From May 2024 through February 2025, Dorchester Minerals distributed a total of $141.6 million to its common unitholders.

$DMLP Insider Trading Activity

$DMLP insiders have traded $DMLP stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DMLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MINERALS OPERATING LP DORCHESTER has made 21 purchases buying 47,789 shares for an estimated $1,546,728 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LESLIE A MORIYAMA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,268 shares for an estimated $519,547 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRADLEY J EHRMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,430 shares for an estimated $496,536

$DMLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $DMLP stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $92,449,000 or $2.13 per common unit.





A comparison of the Partnership’s consolidated results for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are set forth below:













Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

















2024

















2023













Operating Revenues





$161,523,000













$163,799,000













Net Income





$92,449,000













$114,117,000













Net Income Per Common Unit





$2.13













$2.85





















The Partnership’s independent engineering consultant estimated its total proved oil and natural gas reserves to be 17.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) as of December 31, 2024. Approximately 86% of these reserves are attributable to the Partnership’s Royalty Properties and 14% are attributable to its Net Profits Interest. Oil and natural gas liquids accounted for 65% of proved reserves as of December 31, 2024, all of which were classified as proved developed producing.





The Partnership distributed a total of $141.6 million to its common unitholders from May 2024 through February 2025 attributable to 2024 activity.





Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing crude oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









Contact:





Martye Miller













(214) 559-0300















