Dorchester Minerals, L.P Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Dorchester Minerals, L.P (DMLP) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.64 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $18.17 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.3% to $43.164 million from $30.979 million last year.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

