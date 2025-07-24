Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Cash Distribution of $0.620216 per Common Unit

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. announces a second quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.620216 per unit, payable August 14, 2025.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. announced a cash distribution of $0.620216 per common unit for the second quarter of 2025, payable on August 14, 2025, to unitholders of record by August 4, 2025. The distribution reflects approximately $26.6 million in cash receipts from Royalty Properties, with 73% from oil and gas sales in early 2025, and about $3.1 million from Net Profits Interest. Additionally, $4.2 million was received from lease bonus and other income. The Partnership also made its 2024 Schedule K-3 available online for unitholders requiring international tax information. The press release included a reminder regarding tax implications for non-U.S. investors and emphasized that changes in oil and gas prices, regulatory issues, and other factors could affect future operations.

The announced cash distribution of $0.620216 per common unit indicates strong financial performance and profitability for the Partnership in the second quarter of 2025.

Cash receipts of approximately $26.6 million from Royalty Properties demonstrate robust revenue generation primarily from oil and natural gas sales.

The availability of Schedule K-3 for international tax purposes provides necessary transparency and support for unitholders, enhancing the Partnership's investor relations.

Dorchester Minerals’ diverse asset portfolio, including interests in 28 states, positions the company for resilience and growth in fluctuating market conditions.

The reported cash distribution of $0.620216 per common unit may indicate a lack of significant growth in cash receipts, suggesting potential issues in revenue generation.

The reliance on sales from prior periods (approximately 27% for royalties and 34% for net profits) raises concerns about sustainability and future performance based on past results.

The disclosure regarding federal income tax withholding for non-U.S. investors may deter foreign investment interest due to higher tax liabilities associated with distributions.

What is the cash distribution announced by Dorchester Minerals for Q2 2025?

Dorchester Minerals announced a cash distribution of $0.620216 per common unit for Q2 2025.

When is the cash distribution payable to unitholders?

The cash distribution is payable on August 14, 2025, to unitholders of record as of August 4, 2025.

What were the cash receipts from Royalty Properties in Q2 2025?

Cash receipts from Royalty Properties in Q2 2025 totaled approximately $26.6 million.

How can unitholders access their Schedule K-3?

Unitholders can access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/DMLP.

What tax implications are there for non-U.S. investors?

Distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest marginal rate.

$DMLP insiders have traded $DMLP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DMLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MINERALS OPERATING LP DORCHESTER has made 4 purchases buying 24,335 shares for an estimated $736,530 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRADLEY J EHRMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 3,356 shares for an estimated $100,008

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $DMLP stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s second quarter 2025 cash distribution. The distribution of $0.620216 per common unit represents activity for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 and is payable on August 14, 2025 to common unitholders of record as of August 4, 2025.





Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Royalty Properties during the second quarter totaled approximately $26.6 million. Approximately 73% of these receipts reflect oil sales during March 2025 through May 2025 and natural gas sales during February 2025 through April 2025, and approximately 27% from prior sales periods. Cash Receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Net Profits Interest during the second quarter totaled approximately $3.1 million. Approximately 66% of these receipts reflect oil sales and natural gas sales during February 2025 through April 2025, and approximately 34% from prior sales periods.





Cash receipts attributable to lease bonus and other income during the second quarter totaled approximately $4.2 million.





The Partnership also announced today that its 2024 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at



www.taxpackagesupport.com/DMLP



.





A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.





To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at 877-222-3204.





Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas-based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.





This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Although a portion of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s income may not be effectively connected income and may be subject to alternative withholding procedures, brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest marginal rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Dorchester Minerals, L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.













Contact:





Martye Miller





3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 300





Dallas, Texas 75219-4541





(214) 559-0300















