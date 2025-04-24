Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces First Quarter 2025 Cash Distribution of $0.725835 per Common Unit

Dorchester Minerals announces a Q1 2025 cash distribution of $0.725835 per unit, payable May 15, 2025.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. announced a first quarter cash distribution of $0.725835 per common unit for the period ending March 31, 2025, which will be paid on May 15, 2025, to unitholders on record as of May 5, 2025. The Partnership reported cash receipts of approximately $34.2 million from its Royalty Properties, with 68% from oil and gas sales from late 2024 to early 2025, and about $4.8 million from Net Profits Interest with similar proportions. Additionally, approximately $0.6 million came from lease bonuses and other income. Dorchester Minerals, based in Dallas, owns various oil and gas interests across 28 states, and its units are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol DMLP. The press release also includes a notice regarding tax withholding obligations for non-U.S. investors and highlights forward-looking statements related to potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Partnership's performance.

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s first quarter 2025 cash distribution. The distribution of $0.725835 per common unit represents activity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 and is payable on May 15, 2025 to common unitholders of record as of May 5, 2025.





Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Royalty Properties during the first quarter totaled approximately $34.2 million. Approximately 68% of these receipts reflect oil sales during December 2024 through February 2025 and natural gas sales during November 2024 through January 2025, and approximately 32% from prior sales periods. Cash Receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Net Profits Interest during the first quarter totaled approximately $4.8 million. Approximately 74% of these receipts reflect oil sales and natural gas sales during November 2024 through January 2025, and approximately 26% from prior sales periods.





Cash receipts attributable to lease bonus and other income during the first quarter totaled approximately $0.6 million.





Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas-based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.





This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Although a portion of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s income may not be effectively connected income and may be subject to alternative withholding procedures, brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest marginal rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Dorchester Minerals, L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Contact: Martye Miller





3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 300





Dallas, Texas 75219-4541





(214) 559-0300



