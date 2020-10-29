Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.326 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 44.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.24, the dividend yield is 12.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMLP was $10.24, representing a -52.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.46 and a 20.19% increase over the 52 week low of $8.52.

DMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). DMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.