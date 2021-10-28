Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.508 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.72% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.33, the dividend yield is 9.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMLP was $20.33, representing a -2.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.89 and a 105.15% increase over the 52 week low of $9.91.

DMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). DMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dmlp Dividend History page.

