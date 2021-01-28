Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.242 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25.68% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMLP was $12.57, representing a -28.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.50 and a 47.54% increase over the 52 week low of $8.52.

DMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). DMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79.

