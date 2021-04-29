Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25.07% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.45, the dividend yield is 7.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMLP was $15.45, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.56 and a 56.06% increase over the 52 week low of $9.90.

DMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). DMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMLP Dividend History page.

