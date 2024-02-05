Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (Symbol: DMLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.74, changing hands as low as $29.01 per share. Dorchester Minerals LP shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.50 per share, with $33.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.47.

