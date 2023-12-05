Dorchester Minerals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DMLP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (Symbol: DMLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.32, changing hands as high as $29.95 per share. Dorchester Minerals LP shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.50 per share, with $33.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.82.

