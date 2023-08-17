News & Insights

Doping-World hurdles champion Amusan's doping suspension lifted

August 17, 2023 — 04:34 pm EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tobi Amusan, world record holder in the women's 100 metres hurdles, has had her provisional doping suspension lifted with immediate effect, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

A majority decision by a Disciplinary Tribunal panel concluded that the Nigerian athlete had not violated any anti-doping rules.

The AIU provisionally suspended Amusan last month due to "whereabouts failures" to complete three drug tests within a 12-month period.

Under World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, the applicable sanction for three whereabouts failures is two years' ineligibility.

The 26-year-old Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event with her 2022 victory in Eugene, Oregon where she ran a time of 12.12 seconds. (Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond) ((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: DOPING ATHLETICS/AMUSAN

