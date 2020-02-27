Doping-Russia's Olympic ban appeal not heard before late April - CAS

Contributor
Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Russia's appeal against a four-year ban from the Olympics and other major sporting events will not be heard before the end of April and will be closed to the public, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday.

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia's appeal against a four-year ban from the Olympics and other major sporting events will not be heard before the end of April and will be closed to the public, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in December last year barred Russians from competing under their country's flag at major international events, including this year's Tokyo Olympics, for four years after it found that Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data.

The sanctions also bar Russia from hosting or bidding for major sporting events for a four-year period.

Although WADA had requested that the hearing be held in public, CAS decided it would take place behind closed doors "due to the absence of an agreement between all parties concerned".

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More