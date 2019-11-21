US Markets

Doping-Russian athletics federation president among officials provisionally suspended - AIU

Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Reuters
The president of Russia's athletics federation and several other federation officials were suspended on Thursday by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for serious breaches of anti-doping rules.

The AIU said the suspensions were linked to an investigation into whereabouts violations committed by Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko.

