Doping-Russian athletics federation president among officials provisionally suspended - AIU

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The president of Russia's athletics federation and several other federation officials were suspended on Thursday by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for serious breaches of anti-doping rules.

The AIU said the suspensions were linked to an investigation into whereabouts violations committed by Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko.

