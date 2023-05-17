News & Insights

Doping-Kenya's 10k world record holder Kipruto provisionally suspended

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

May 17, 2023 — 05:20 am EDT

May 17 (Reuters) - Kenyan athlete and 10-km road race world record holder Rhonex Kipruto has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

Kipruto, who also won a 10,000m bronze medal in the 2019 world championships, broke the 10-km road race world record in 2020.

The AIU said on Twitter that Kipruto had been suspended "for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)".

ABP refers to the Athlete Biological Passport, which shows discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.

The AIU added that a notice of the charge has been issued to the 23-year-old runner.

