Doping-British bobsledder Togun given extra nine-year ban over doping violation

Oct 2 (Reuters) - British bobsledder Nathan Togun has been given an additional nine-year ban from sport for tampering and breaching the terms of his previous ban, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said on Monday.

Togun was given a four-year ban from sport in 2019, after testing positive for stanozolol. He said he had been prescribed stanozolol for a medical condition, providing a certificate that stated he was not fit for work.

"UKAD made enquiries to check the veracity of the document and found that the document was not genuine," UKAD said in a statement.

"On 11 November 2022, UKAD charged Mr Togun with the commission of an ADRV (Anti-Doping Rule Violation) for tampering.

"On 14 February 2023, Mr Togun admitted the charge. Since this was Mr Togun's second ADRV, the period of ineligibility to be applied is eight years."

UKAD said a further one-year ban had been added after it found that Togun had violated the terms of his initial ban.

"Separately, in late 2019, UKAD became aware that Mr Togun, while serving his original ban, had been assisting an athlete licensed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC)," UKAD said.

"Contrary to the terms of his ban, Mr Togun partook in sparring sessions with the athlete and assisted him with strength and conditioning sessions."

Togun's nine-year ban is backdated to Nov. 13 last year, and will expire on Nov. 12, 2031.

"Where an athlete seeks to undermine the doping control process, including by providing falsified documentation to UKAD during anti-doping proceedings, they should be under no illusion that such behaviour will lead to a lengthy ban from sport," UKAD Chief Executive Jane Rumble said.

"Furthermore, this case shows that UKAD will act on intelligence and investigate to enforce bans on athletes who do not respect the conditions of their original sanctions."

Togun, 28, was part of the British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Association's team for the 2018/19 season.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.