News & Insights

US Markets

Doping-Berry suspended for second time for anti-doping violation

Credit: REUTERS/Kirby Lee

August 02, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Steve Keating for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - American hammer thrower Gwendolyn Berry, a two-time Olympian and a Pan Am Games gold medallist, has been given a 16-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Wednesday.

It is the second doping ban within a 10-year period for Berry, who was a member of the 2016 and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams.

Berry’s violation resulted from her use of a topical medication containing the diuretic and masking agent spironolactone for which she had a prescription.

However, Berry failed to obtain a Therapeutic Use Exemption for the medication.

Berry's 16-month ban was backdated to April 28, the date her provisional suspension was imposed, ruling her out of this month's world athletics championships in Budapest.

The 34-year-old hammer thrower was also in the spotlight at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima where she won the gold medal and raised her fist on the podium as the U.S. national anthem played, to bring attention to social issues back home.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Clare Fallon)

((steve.keating@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647-624-4094; Reuters Messaging: steve.keating.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.