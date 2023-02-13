Doping-Australian Olympian Bol has provisional doping ban lifted

MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian athlete Peter Bol, who finished fourth in the 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, has had his provisional doping suspension lifted after the B sample of his test did not match his A sample, Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) said.

The middle distance runner had been suspended after testing positive for synthetic erythropoietin (EPO) in an out-of-competition urine test last October.

SIA said his B sample had produced an "Atypical Finding" for recombinant EPO, which is a synthetic substance and not produced naturally by the human body.

Though his suspension has been lifted, SIA said the investigation into Bol's test was ongoing.

"Sport Integrity Australia will, as part of its investigation, proceed to consider whether any anti-doping rule violation/s have been committed," the anti-doping watchdog said.

"It is not possible to provide a timeframe at this

point."

