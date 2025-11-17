Doosan (KOSE:000150) Price Target Increased by 34.17% to 1,188,130.00

The average one-year price target for Doosan (KOSE:000150) has been revised to ₩1,188,130.00 / share. This is an increase of 34.17% from the prior estimate of ₩885,530.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩857,490.00 to a high of ₩1,575,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.86% from the latest reported closing price of ₩975,000.00 / share.

Doosan Maintains 0.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.22%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doosan. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000150 is 0.17%, an increase of 69.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.16% to 479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000150 by 130.25% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000150 by 48.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 18.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000150 by 160.67% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 31K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000150 by 52.16% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000150 by 115.70% over the last quarter.

