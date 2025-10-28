Doosan Fuel Cell Co. (KOSE:336260) Price Target Increased by 12.90% to 29,580.00

The average one-year price target for Doosan Fuel Cell Co. (KOSE:336260) has been revised to ₩29,580.00 / share. This is an increase of 12.90% from the prior estimate of ₩26,201.25 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩22,220.00 to a high of ₩42,000.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.50% from the latest reported closing price of ₩40,800.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doosan Fuel Cell Co.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 336260 is 0.61%, an increase of 25.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.18% to 2,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 577K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares , representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 336260 by 101.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 450K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 336260 by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 360K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing an increase of 29.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 336260 by 119.94% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 271K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 18.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 336260 by 19.93% over the last quarter.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 253K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 336260 by 20.02% over the last quarter.

