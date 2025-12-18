Markets

Doosan Enerbility Wins Contract To Supply Main Components For IWPP Facility In Qatar

December 18, 2025 — 09:03 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS) announced it recently won a contract to supply the main components for a gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Qatar. The contract is valued to be approximately 130 billion Korean won.

On December 15th, Doosan Enerbility announced that it had together with Samsung C&T won the supplier contract for the main components of the Qatar Facility E Independent Water and Power Production (IWPP) facility.

The project entails building a large 2,400MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant at a location approximately 10 kilometers southeast of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Doosan Enerbility will be delivering 430MW-class steam turbines and generators, two of each, as well as the auxiliary equipment to the project by 2029.

This marks the second order to be won in Qatar, following the Peaking Unit Generation Plant contract worth KRW 290 billion that was secured this past March.

