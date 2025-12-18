Doosan Enerbility Embarks On Preparations To Make Core Components Used In X-energy's Advanced SMRs

(RTTNews) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS) announced it will be embarking on preparations for the manufacturing of core components to be used in X-energy's advanced small modular reactors (SMRs).

On December 12th, Doosan Enerbility announced that it had signed a reservation agreement with the US-based SMR developer X-energy to supply core materials for X-energy's advanced reactors.

The agreement came to be pursued as X-energy sought to preemptively secure Doosan Enerbility's forgings, key materials to be used in sixteen of X-energy's Xe-100 reactors. Mid to large-sized forgings, which are required in the manufacturing of the main components of SMRs, are materials that require a long production lead time.

The follow-up agreements on commencing the manufacturing of the SMR forgings and modules are expected to subsequently take place between the two companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.