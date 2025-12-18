Markets

Doosan Enerbility Embarks On Preparations To Make Core Components Used In X-energy's Advanced SMRs

December 18, 2025 — 09:08 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS) announced it will be embarking on preparations for the manufacturing of core components to be used in X-energy's advanced small modular reactors (SMRs).

On December 12th, Doosan Enerbility announced that it had signed a reservation agreement with the US-based SMR developer X-energy to supply core materials for X-energy's advanced reactors.

The agreement came to be pursued as X-energy sought to preemptively secure Doosan Enerbility's forgings, key materials to be used in sixteen of X-energy's Xe-100 reactors. Mid to large-sized forgings, which are required in the manufacturing of the main components of SMRs, are materials that require a long production lead time.

The follow-up agreements on commencing the manufacturing of the SMR forgings and modules are expected to subsequently take place between the two companies.

