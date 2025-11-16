Doosan Corporation - Preferred Stock (KOSE:000155) Price Target Increased by 41.45% to 742,253.40

The average one-year price target for Doosan Corporation - Preferred Stock (KOSE:000155) has been revised to ₩742,253.40 / share. This is an increase of 41.45% from the prior estimate of ₩524,758.52 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩535,694.64 to a high of ₩983,940.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.14% from the latest reported closing price of ₩566,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doosan Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000155 is 0.06%, an increase of 44.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

GLOF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

EMCR - Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 13.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000155 by 137.46% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 717.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000155 by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.