Doosan Bobcat Q4 Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Doosan Bobcat (241560.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net profit declined 31.4% year over year to 85.4 billion won. EBIT was 148.3 billion won, a decline of 17.7% from last year. Revenue was 2.38 trillion won, an increase of 11% from last year.

Fiscal 2025 net profit was 402.3 billion won, a decline 28.6% from last year. EBIT was 686.1 billion won, a decline of 21.3%. Revenue was 8.8 trillion won, an increase of 2.8%.

Shares of Doosan Bobcat was trading at 64,900 won, up 4.34%.

