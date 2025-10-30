Doosan Bobcat Q3 Net Profit Rises 27.5%; Revenue Up 17.1%

(RTTNews) - Doosan Bobcat, Inc. (241560.KS) reported Thursday that net profit for the third quarter increased 27.5 percent to US$60 million, driven by improved performance and a one-off corporate tax refund.

Operating profit increased 6.7 Percent to US$98 million from last year.

Revenues for the quarter improved 17.1 percent to US$1.53 billion from the same quarter last year.

Revenue in North America rose 17 percent and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenues grew 16 percent, while revenue in Asia, Latin America, and Oceania (ALAO) declined 9 percent, due to weaker demand.

By segment, Compact Equipment revenue grew 20 percent and Portable Power revenue increased 16 percent, while Material Handling revenue decreased 9 percent.

Additionally, Doosan Bobcat declared a quarterly dividend of 400 South Korean won per share, maintaining its shareholder return policy of a minimum annual dividend of KRW 1,600 per share.

