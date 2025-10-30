Markets

Doosan Bobcat Q3 Net Profit Rises 27.5%; Revenue Up 17.1%

October 30, 2025 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Doosan Bobcat, Inc. (241560.KS) reported Thursday that net profit for the third quarter increased 27.5 percent to US$60 million, driven by improved performance and a one-off corporate tax refund.

Operating profit increased 6.7 Percent to US$98 million from last year.

Revenues for the quarter improved 17.1 percent to US$1.53 billion from the same quarter last year.

Revenue in North America rose 17 percent and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenues grew 16 percent, while revenue in Asia, Latin America, and Oceania (ALAO) declined 9 percent, due to weaker demand.

By segment, Compact Equipment revenue grew 20 percent and Portable Power revenue increased 16 percent, while Material Handling revenue decreased 9 percent.

Additionally, Doosan Bobcat declared a quarterly dividend of 400 South Korean won per share, maintaining its shareholder return policy of a minimum annual dividend of KRW 1,600 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.