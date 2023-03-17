Doorstep lender NSF shareholders may be wiped out in share sale plan

Adds detail on proposed recapitalisation plan

March 17 (Reuters) - British doorstep lender Non-Standard Finance NSF.L underlined plans to recapitalise itself by raising about 95 million pounds ($115.57 million) through a pubic equity raise on Friday, a move that would wipe out the interests of its existing shareholders.

"Although the proposed recapitalisation will ensure the future of the Group and the 'Everyday Loans' business, it will materially dilute the interests of NSF's existing equity holders, most likely to negligible value, unless they choose to participate in the equity raise," it said in a statement.

The proposal, which has the backing of its largest shareholder and its secured lenders, also involves exploring a cancellation of its listing on the London Stock Exchange, it said.

The loss-making company added it was also seeking to pay back 14 million pounds to compensate some of is customers under the rescue plan.

($1 = 0.8220 pounds)

