Doorstep lender NSF needs fresh capital raise after covenants breach

Doorstep lender Non-Standard Finance said on Wednesday it would need to raise fresh capital after breaching lending covenants tested at the end of its first and second quarters.

The company said the fundraising could remedy the covenant breaches, but it would only be able to attempt to raise the sum required after it secured clarity on the extent of liabilities linked to a redress scheme set up to compensate some of its customers.

